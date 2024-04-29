Transvaal Scottish Pipes & Drums, one of the country's premier and oldest pipe bands, were crowned the overall winners of the 2024 Pipe Band Competition after their performance at the Highland Gathering at Hutchison Park sport grounds in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.
This is the biggest event in the southern hemisphere where pipe bands compete for top honours on one stage.
The annual gathering, which dates back to 1979, has grown to become one of the highlights on the calendar for the Highland pipe band communities. The Highland Gathering was presented by The Lions Club of Amanzimtoti, and is arguably the biggest of its kind in the region. This event is the biggest yearly fundraiser for the club, raising much needed funds to help the community. It has also become a cornerstone event on the Durban Tourism and Sapphire Coast Tourism calender.
IN PICS | SA's top pipe bands compete at Highland Gathering in Amanzimtoti
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The rich melodies from the pipes and drums echoed around the grounds leaving thousands of people mesmerised. The highlight of the day is the mass bands performance, where all the pipe bands unite to create a symphony of sound. It’s a truly magical moment that encapsulates the spirit of the Highland Gathering — the crescendo of an incredible day. Craft markets, food stalls, children's play area, beer tents and live entertainment also featured.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
