Lifestyle

IN PICS | SA's top pipe bands compete at Highland Gathering in Amanzimtoti

29 April 2024 - 09:29 By SANDILE NDLOVU
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Transvaal Scottish Pipes & Drums performing at the Highland Gathering in Hutchison Park Sport Grounds
Transvaal Scottish Pipes & Drums performing at the Highland Gathering in Hutchison Park Sport Grounds
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Transvaal Scottish Pipes & Drums, one of the country's premier and oldest pipe bands, were crowned the overall winners of the 2024 Pipe Band Competition after their performance at the Highland Gathering at Hutchison Park sport grounds in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

This is the biggest event in the southern hemisphere where pipe bands compete for top honours on one stage.

The annual gathering, which dates back to 1979, has grown to become one of the highlights on the calendar for the Highland pipe band communities. The Highland Gathering was presented by The Lions Club of Amanzimtoti, and is arguably the biggest of its kind in the region. This event is the biggest yearly fundraiser for the club, raising much needed funds to help the community. It has also become a cornerstone event on the Durban Tourism and Sapphire Coast Tourism calender.

Mass Bands performance at the Highland Gathering in Hutchison Park Sports Grounds, Amanzimtoti, south of Durban.
Mass Bands performance at the Highland Gathering in Hutchison Park Sports Grounds, Amanzimtoti, south of Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
St Andrews College from Makhanda in the Eastern Cape compete under novice juvenile at the 2024 Highland Gathering in Hutchison Park in Amanzimtoti, Durban.
St Andrews College from Makhanda in the Eastern Cape compete under novice juvenile at the 2024 Highland Gathering in Hutchison Park in Amanzimtoti, Durban.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
St Benedict's Pipe Band compete under juvenile middle at the 2024 Highland Gathering in Hutchison Park
St Benedict's Pipe Band compete under juvenile middle at the 2024 Highland Gathering in Hutchison Park
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

 The rich melodies from the pipes and drums echoed around the grounds leaving thousands of people mesmerised. The highlight of the day is the mass bands performance, where all the pipe bands unite to create a symphony of sound. It’s a truly magical moment that encapsulates the spirit of the Highland Gathering — the crescendo of an incredible day. Craft markets, food stalls, children's play area, beer tents and live entertainment also featured.

A child joins the the mass bands performance at the Highland Gathering in Hutchison Park Sport Grounds
A child joins the the mass bands performance at the Highland Gathering in Hutchison Park Sport Grounds
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
People attend the Highland Gathering in Hutchison Park Sports Grounds
People attend the Highland Gathering in Hutchison Park Sports Grounds
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
John Searle with his dogs, Bella and Duke
John Searle with his dogs, Bella and Duke
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Pretoria Highlanders Pipes and Drums compete under grade 3 at tthe 2024 Highland Gathering in Hutchison Park in Amanzimtoti
Pretoria Highlanders Pipes and Drums compete under grade 3 at tthe 2024 Highland Gathering in Hutchison Park in Amanzimtoti
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Pretoria Boys High compete under novice juvenile at the 2024 Highland Gathering in Hutchison Park
Pretoria Boys High compete under novice juvenile at the 2024 Highland Gathering in Hutchison Park
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Craig Paxman from De La Salle Combined Pipe Band from Victory Park, Johannesburg
Craig Paxman from De La Salle Combined Pipe Band from Victory Park, Johannesburg
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

IN PICS | Windmill sails fall from Paris cabaret club Moulin Rouge

The sails of the landmark red windmill atop the Moulin Rouge, the most celebrated cabaret club in Paris, fell to the ground overnight in the early ...
News
4 days ago

IN PICS | Smoke and screeching tyres as drifters compete in Car Park Drift in Durban

Suncoast Arena in Durban once again played host to the Red Bull Car Park Drift national championship.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

IN PICS | ‘Mamma Mia!’ an enchanting story of love, laughter and friendship

Featuring a full South African cast, crew and band headed by an award-winning South African creative team, 'Mamma Mia!' combines some of the inest ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Durban school choir set to dazzle at New York City's famed Carnegie Hall Lifestyle
  2. Two new Chinese car brands enter SA Lifestyle
  3. Your Weekly Stars: April 29-May 5 Health & Sex
  4. 'Planet vs Plastic': Woolworths takes another bold step to sustainability Lifestyle
  5. Nothing beets it: beyond basic beetroot Home & Gardening

Latest Videos

‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...
'President has to intervene in Gupta extradition': Shamila Batohi