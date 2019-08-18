Japanese Ritual

Finding peace & healing in the ancient Japanese art of origami

To help her cope with the shock and grief of her mother's death, Beth Amato found comfort in the rhythmic motion of making origami paper dresses

In the week after my mother's sudden death, I began folding paper dresses, inspired by the Japanese creative ritual, origami. I folded 178 dresses in three days.



The origami paper - soft and thin, with patterns as odes to nature and the kimono dress - is square. The paper artist must be precise in their folding and turning, because sloppiness results in an origami dress, crane or flower looking like a mashed-up paper aeroplane...