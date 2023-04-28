Fancy a flight for R9? Here's how to give yourself the best chance on Safair's annual mega sale

HOW DOES THE SALE WORK?
The date for when the sale will take place or how many tickets will be sold has not yet been announced.
“You guessed it; our Lucky R9 sale is on its way. We can’t tell you exactly when, but we can say you should be prepared so you don’t miss out. Luckily, we’ll be giving you a few tips over the next few days to get you ready. Keep your eyes glued to our social pages,” said FlySafair.
ANY TIPS TO HELP ME WITH THE SALE?
Have a game plan
Know where you want to go and roughly when. It is always good to be flexible but being too flexible can lead to being indecisive, and if you snooze, you lose. Have a few options and narrow them down as needed.
Have your details already on site or your card nearby
“Want to book those R9 flights even faster? Create a profile on our website before the sale. This means you can pre-load your traveller information, save your card details and enjoy speedier payments.”
If you don't have your details on site, make sure you have your card nearby and fast fingers. The internet is filled with horror stories of people who had chosen a flight and were excited, only to find when paying it had been snatched from under them.
“Tickets are not held when selected. Only successful payment reserves a ticket. If many people are looking at the same tickets, only the first person who successfully completes payment will get those tickets,” said FlySafair.
Log in early and get others involved
Based on previous sales, it is also advised to log in early, use multiple devices if possible and create a “booking” WhatsApp group to have multiple people in the queue at the same time and briefed on what tickets to get when they are in.
Be patient
The sale will continue until the last of the allocated R9 tickets are sold. Often that takes hours. Most of that time you will be waiting in the queue, so relax and don't refresh the page.
“Users on the website will need to start their purchase journey before their sessions expire. Once a user completes a purchase or their session expires, they will be redirected to the waiting room again.”
REACTIONS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Many took to Twitter to express how hopeful they are about getting tickets.
Here is a snapshot of some reactions:
Fancy a flight for R9? Here's how to give yourself the best chance on Safair's annual mega sale
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Airline FlySafair has got hopeful travellers buzzing after announcing it will sell tickets for R9 as part of its 2023 mega sale.
The theme for this year has been dubbed “The Lucky R9 Sale”. The sale gives customers a chance to buy flight tickets to “all major destinations in South Africa” for R9.
The annual sale started in August 2015, a year after the airline took its first flight and sold 30,000 tickets for R1 each.
In 2016, the airline sold 15,000 tickets for R2, and in 2018 30,000 tickets were offered for R4 each. The next year 45,000 tickets were sold for R5 each. Last year, FlySafair sold more than 31,000 tickets for R8.
