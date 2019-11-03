The A-Listers
SOCIAL | When you lift up women, you lift up humanity, says Melinda Gates
03 November 2019 - 00:00
It was mostly a crowd of well-read women who flocked into gritty downtown Joburg for an audience with a philanthropist and women’s activist who happens to be the wife of the world’s richest man.
Publisher Pan Macmillan SA and the Nelson Mandela Foundation hosted a conversation with Melinda “wife of Microsoft Bill” Gates about her bestseller, The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.