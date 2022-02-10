Win movie tickets to watch the new Liam Neeson thriller 'Blacklight'

Blacklight is a tense action thriller, rooted in the ideas of family, loyalty, truth and betrayal, coming to SA cinemas on February 25.

Liam Neeson is Travis Block, a veteran freelance government operative living on the fringes and coming to terms with his shadowy past. When he discovers an undercover team that’s targeting US citizens, Block finds himself in the crosshairs of the FBI director (Aidan Quinn) he once helped protect. But as Block attempts redemption by enlisting a journalist (Emmy Raver-Lampman) to help get the truth out, his daughter and granddaughter are threatened — and the danger that has existed on the margins of his life moves closer to home.

Director (Honest Thief), co-writer and producer Mark Williams says he aimed to make the film an action-thriller with a lot on its mind, in a genre that hearkens back to great conspiracy-minded action-dramas of the past.

In a script originally written by Nick May, Williams found the character of Travis Block especially intriguing, as a man who has to extract undercover operatives from bad situations. “The core of the story for me was always Block and his realising that he may have devoted his life to doing something wrong, and thinking, ‘Am I doing the right thing even if I’m taking orders?’ So I rewrote the script to reflect that.”

Watch the trailer: