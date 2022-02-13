Bite-sized Reviews

‘Julia’, ‘Bigbug’ & ‘Inventing Anna’: Five things to stream now

What's cooking in Julia Child's kitchen, what to do when you're locked up by your house robot, and how a con artist plies her trade are all in the offering

JULIA



A thorough and enjoyable documentary about pioneering television cook Julia Child. Using plenty of archive taken from her groundbreaking PBS cooking shows and some suitably luscious recreations of several of her famous recipes, the documentary also presents Child as not just a pioneer in the world of television cookery but also as an astute businesswoman and important figure in the feminist movement whose influence is still felt two decades after her death...