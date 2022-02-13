Lifestyle

Bite-sized Reviews

‘Julia’, ‘Bigbug’ & ‘Inventing Anna’: Five things to stream now

What's cooking in Julia Child's kitchen, what to do when you're locked up by your house robot, and how a con artist plies her trade are all in the offering

Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer
13 February 2022 - 00:00

JULIA

A thorough and enjoyable documentary about pioneering television cook Julia Child. Using plenty of archive taken from her groundbreaking PBS cooking shows and some suitably luscious recreations of several of her famous recipes, the documentary also presents Child as not just a pioneer in the world of television cookery but also as an astute businesswoman and important figure in the feminist movement whose influence is still felt two decades after her death...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How do we love the Huawei nova Y9a smartphone? Let us count the ways Lifestyle
  2. Love at the lodge: this luxe Limpopo getaway is a guaranteed 'I do' Travel
  3. WIN A BURSARY | Critical thinking skills will set your teen up for success Lifestyle
  4. REVIEW | New Golf 8 GTI less appealing than the older model, but it’s got fans ... Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | LOL! Donovan and Davina Goliath give Netflix’s ‘Tinder Swindler’ a ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022