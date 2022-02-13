'Vera' creator reveals beloved sleuth's origins as character returns to TV
Novelist Ann Cleeves says the elegant Northumberland detective nearly sank without a trace after her first outing in print
13 February 2022 - 00:00
As the second part of the 11th season of the much-loved Brenda Blethyn-starring detective drama Vera lands on Britbox, we spoke to the character’s creator, the bestselling and award-winning crime novelist Ann Cleeves.
Cleeves is also the creator of the popular Shetland novels, which have also been adapted successfully for television, and the recently TV-adapted crime novel The Long Call...
