Game, set, match on Serena’s career. Now she’s ‘that girl who played tennis’

Serena Williams has announced her retirement from tennis with a heartbreaking letter in Vogue magazine

Whoever says biology is not destiny should look at Serena Williams. I mean, obviously, her parents, and her father more specifically as per the film, had something to do with it. But the spectacular tennis career that propelled her into the hall of sporting all-time greats begins and ends with her remarkable athleticism. The consummate athlete, she has outwitted, outperformed and outlasted most of her contemporaries and all the neophytes of the past 25 years. ..