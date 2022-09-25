WTF is Going On?

Irony hangs heavy in the air at new play about SA as the load is shed

Watching the premier of 'Third World Express' in darkness was one of the most awkward examples of how we have been sold short

Last Sunday evening I went to the world premiere of the stage production of Third World Express. The show had to be moved from the matinee to the evening in the hope it wouldn’t be affected by load-shedding. But as is the way with the “load”, it was shed ... and shed again. So we watched the first half in the semi-gloaming and au naturel, by which I mean that the wonderful cast of spectacular musicians, the resilient Joburg Theatre and the insanely talented Gregory Maqoma managed to let the show go on...