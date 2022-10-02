WTF is Going On?
The more time marches on, the more we loop back to the same old madness
Iranian women are protesting what they did 50 years ago, there's a Mussolini in power in Rome, and '90s Buffalo shoes are back without a hint of irony
02 October 2022 - 00:02
Mercury is retrograde. I feel it in my bones. I know it’s true, because I’m stuck in a grim self-referential cosmic joke. The gods are laughing at us. The time loop is on an endless retrograde repeat. If you listen closely you can hear the silly soundtrack of the spheres — it’s canned laughter, which erupts every few lines of dated dialogue. And 1990s fashion, making its presence felt everywhere, could tip a person into despair. There are people sporting Buffalo shoes without a wink to irony. ..
