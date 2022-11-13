Interview

‘Blonde’ star Ana de Armas on the two faces of Marilyn Monroe

Ana de Armas says she had to go to places in her psyche she knew would be uncomfortable, dark and vulnerable to portray Marilyn in ‘Blonde’

Ana de Armas channels Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s movie, Blonde, now streaming on Netflix, and starring Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller. The film explains the unseen abuses and trauma that the indelible 1950s film icon experienced out of the public eye. Referring to her as a sex symbol sounds inflammatory in this age of #TimesUp, #MeToo and wokeness. But, in her own epoch, no-one epitomised that image more than the voluptuous, platinum-haired actress who had a gift for comedy and self-deprecation and who continues to fascinate as an icon of the silver screen to this day...