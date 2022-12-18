Lifestyle

13 years on, 'Avatar' sequel is a whole new spectacle with a focus on family

In ‘The Way of Water’, the sequel to his mega-hit ‘Avatar’, director James Cameron has put family front and centre

18 December 2022 - 00:00
Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer

It’s been 13 years since James Cameron first took global audiences and box offices by storm with his science-fiction epic Avatar, which introduced the world to the planet of Pandora and the nature-loving way of life of the giant, gentle, blue Na’vi people...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. How tech is putting filmmakers on cloud nine Business Times
  2. ‘Elvis’, ‘Top Gun’ land Golden Globe nods as awards make TV comeback Lifestyle

Most read

  1. 'The palace signed off on us moving to South Africa': Harry & Meghan in final ... Lifestyle
  2. What’s Christmas without trifle? Foodie shares three must-try recipes Food
  3. Chicken Licken’s ‘Wakanda Forever’ spoof gets the thumbs up from Marvel Lifestyle
  4. Stand a chance to get ahead in life: win a bursary with Arena Academy Lifestyle
  5. ‘Great South African Bake Off’ finalist Gerrard Kistanna is more than a foodie Food

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...
Zuma's grand entrance interrupts Ramaphosa's speech