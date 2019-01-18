WATCH | The new R500m water park in Mogale City is one big Happy Island

It took 18-months to build, at a cost of around R500m, and has 15 rides and slides. Happy Island in Muldersdrift, Mogale City, had its soft launch in December last year and the park’s team says more than 25,000 people have already entered its doors.

The park is co-owned by South African businessman Tim Hogins and a “Mr Yi” (as he prefers to be known) from the Happy Island Group in China.

Entrance is R199 for adults and R99 for children... for now. It has been widely advertised that the prices will increase to R399 per adult and R199 per child, but the park says the prices have not been finalised.