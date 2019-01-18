WATCH | The new R500m water park in Mogale City is one big Happy Island
It took 18-months to build, at a cost of around R500m, and has 15 rides and slides. Happy Island in Muldersdrift, Mogale City, had its soft launch in December last year and the park’s team says more than 25,000 people have already entered its doors.
The park is co-owned by South African businessman Tim Hogins and a “Mr Yi” (as he prefers to be known) from the Happy Island Group in China.
Entrance is R199 for adults and R99 for children... for now. It has been widely advertised that the prices will increase to R399 per adult and R199 per child, but the park says the prices have not been finalised.
The reduced prices are said to be in effect because only 13 rides are fully operational. However, Happy Island says the final price has not been confirmed.
“The reason behind the pre-opening was so that we can have ticket prices that will accommodate our guests and local residents. There will be packages available for families and the prices will be more affordable for the average family,” said Lexi Jooste, from Happy Island’s marketing team.
Although there is no indication of when the prices for the “average family” will be confirmed or when the official opening of the park will take place, one big glitch the park faces is power outages.
In its first two weeks of opening, many rides were not operational due to a power outage. Jooste said a final decision on the purchase of generators is still being discussed.
Happy Island’s capacity is 35,000 people and as high temperatures continue, many visitors warn that getting there early will ensure you get an umbrella.