The Upside
The reinvention of Madge, formerly known as Madonna
Celebrate the queen of pop’s upcoming tour — in full frontal throttle
22 January 2023 - 00:00
Is there any more fascinating place on the interweb than that peculiar intersection where extreme plastic surgery and the overuse of filters (so many) meet in the person of the artist formerly identifiable as Madonna? I love it there. She is a small meta universe unto herself, a performance art work, a four-part invention, an icon in the original sense of the word — something mysterious and marbelised, purpose built to be worshipped. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.