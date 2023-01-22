The Upside

The reinvention of Madge, formerly known as Madonna

Celebrate the queen of pop’s upcoming tour — in full frontal throttle

Is there any more fascinating place on the interweb than that peculiar intersection where extreme plastic surgery and the overuse of filters (so many) meet in the person of the artist formerly identifiable as Madonna? I love it there. She is a small meta universe unto herself, a performance art work, a four-part invention, an icon in the original sense of the word — something mysterious and marbelised, purpose built to be worshipped. ..