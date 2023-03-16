SPOTLIGHT | ‘Everything’ Oscars; win ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ hamper; new military drama ‘The Inspection’

In this week’s episode of Spotlight, we bring you our take on THE movie awards ceremony of the year and talk about two must-watch movie releases this week.

The 85th Academy Awards this week was an evening of big emotion, big wins and off course, big fashion. The universe-jumping Everything, Everywhere All at Once dominated the night, taking seven major awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan). Best actor went to Brendan Fraser for his astonishing performance in The Whale. This year was a great one for older actors and had many memorable firsts (including the iconic red carpet turning beige).

Expect grand-scale action and fun in the DC Comics sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods, out this week in cinemas everywhere, including IMAX screens. Ashley Angel and Zachary Levi return as the teenage Billy Batson and his superhero alter ego Shazam. Billy and his superpowered foster siblings face the wrath of the Daughters of Atlas (Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu), ancient gods threatening world destruction as they fight to get their stolen powers back.

Also out this week is The Inspection, a military drama based on filmmaker Elegance Bratton’s personal experience in his directorial debut. It stars the talented Jeremy Pope, who plays Ellis French, a homeless, gay black man who joins the Marines to prove himself to his estranged mother. His search for belonging is both brutal and tender.

Don’t miss Spotlight’s look ahead at next week’s release, The Lost King, based on the true story of an amateur historian’s obsession with finding King Richard III’s remains, starring Sally Hawkins and Steve Coogan.