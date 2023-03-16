And they’re not just setting records for views, but for sales. Last year, Seton Castle in East Lothian sold for more than £8m, the most expensive property sale ever in Scotland. Jamie Macnab oversaw the deal.
“Interest in Scottish castles remains strong and is increasingly coming from overseas,” says Macnab, who is also the Savills agent representing Myres Castle. He says a buyer would be looking for a showy property to impress friends or clients.
Living in a castle isn’t easy. The original purpose, after all, was to create a fortified residence. It wasn’t built for comfort or modern living. Rooms are often cold and drafty and the opposite of sustainable, with many having coal- or wood-burning facilities for heat. (Myres Castle with its biomass heating system is an exception.) Upkeep costs can be massive, running into the hundreds of thousands of pounds a year.
“There are absolutely considerable costs,” says Giles Hannah, who has advised on prime properties and was formerly at Christie’s. “The highest cost being staff obviously, but all the upkeep. Trying to maintain a moat ... you can’t just call a normal contractor. You have to get specialist castle and building-certified individuals who have to work around strict planning laws.”
Hannah says the upkeep costs are similar to maintaining a superyacht — around 10% of the purchase price a year. He warns buyers to be prepared to keep shelling out to keep their palace up to snuff, though he adds that’s not why people buy them.
“They’re the ultimate status symbol in the UK,” he says. “People buying castles are not necessarily making a financial decision. They’re making simply a lifestyle choice ... and just wanting to essentially have fun.”
A Scottish castle can be yours – but you’ll never stop paying for it
Anyone longing to become the queen or king of their very own castle need look no further than Scotland. Here the fairytale is very much a reality, with some 10 properties offered every year.
For starters, 16th-century Myres Castle, outside Fife, is on the market for £3.5m (about R78m). There’s no cauldrons of boiling oil but you do get 10 bedrooms, five reception rooms and 18 hectares of grounds complete with a hedge maze, a walled garden and tennis court. History lovers can find shade under a tree that purportedly was planted by Mary Queen of Scots.
Best of all, for some, Myres Castle isn’t far from the renowned St Andrews golf club and less than an hour’s drive from Edinburgh.
When such properties come on the market they get a lot of attention, according to Savills real estate company.
The four most-viewed properties last year on the London-based agency’s website were Scottish castles. The House of Vaila, located on the Shetlands Islands, was top, generating 113,543 views. Around 46% of those came from the UK, with the US at 36%.
