“What I have loved the most about working on this project is that it is such a positive story coming from Africa. Malenga Mulendema created an authentic world that can be enjoyed globally and at the same time provide a glimpse into the authenticity of the African heart!” said Nomvete, who is filming out of the country.
While this is not her first foray into voice work, Supa Team 4 is her first animated role. It's something she's really enjoyed and is keen to try again, , especially having resonated with the comic relief of the series, Mama K's goat.
“I would love to do more [animated roles]. I absolutely adored this whole process.”
The role also allows her to tap into the many audiences she has gained over the years, something she has been looking forward to in the differences between Mama K and Ntsiki Lukhele.
“The thing I have been most grateful for in the roles I have had the pleasure of tackling is their diversity. As I grow older, my life is opening me up to all kinds of roles in different genres, giving me the opportunity to keep growing.”
With the release coming closer, Nomvete hopes children and parents will tune in and can revel in the “joy and purity” she believes Supa Team 4 will bring into their living rooms.
Supa Team 4 debuts on Netflix July 20.
Bad girl gone good gogo: Pamela Nomvete on new role in ‘Supa Team 4’
She is looking to diversify her audiences even more in new Netflix role
Image: File photo
South African screens have been blessed with many beloved characters who have become household names. However, one that still leaves many with memories of yelling at the TV set is that of Ntsiki Lukhele, the iconic villain from Generations played by Pamela Nomvete.
The actress has continued to follow her love for powerful roles throughout her career and will be making history again as Mama K, the mentor and matriarch of the animated series Supa Team 4.
The story follows Nomvete's Mama K, who is a retired secret agent who recruits four teen girls to save the world — on a budget. In their journey from schoolgirls tackling homework to undercover superheroes fending off supervillains, they are transformed from a motley crew of friends into the eponymous Supa Team 4.
While Generations was groundbreaking as a record breaker on local small screens, Nomvete will continue to lead in another production set to break the mould in the first animated production on the continent for Netflix.
Image: NETFLIX © 2023
Image: Supplied by Netflix
