IN PICS | Yummy mummies going gaga over posh prams
Meanwhile, in Steyn City, chef Wandile Mabaso and fine artist Azael Langa put a new spin on ‘The Last Supper’ in a celebration of food, art, fashion and music
16 July 2023 - 00:01
Gizzards and chicken hearts getting the gourmet treatment from a culinary king, art up in smoke and yummy mummies going gaga over posh prams — that’s what was served up on the social scene this week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.