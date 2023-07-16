'Pause' expected on interest rate hikes
There could be one more increase — but it will be the last, says Nedbank
16 July 2023 - 00:00
While economists expect the central bank to pause on interest rate hikes this week, the longer rates remain high, the more they affect consumers and businesses — and banks are making provision for this, said Banking Association South Africa MD Bongi Kunene this week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.