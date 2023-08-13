Why greeting someone on the street is a complex act in this southernmost tip of Africa
Not greeting people, especially adults, was a crime punishable by a few lashes with a sprig, bamboo cane or a sjambok, says writer
13 August 2023 - 00:00
South Africa's news cycle turnover is so rapid, with stories that would dominate the headlines for months in a place such as Canada. So, I’m not certain how many people picked up on that story from the Eastern Cape education department. The MEC's spokesperson Vuyiseka Mboxela has been suspended after a clip went viral of her in the throes of an ill-tempered altercation with a colleague over the politics of African greetings...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.