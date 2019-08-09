9 shocking facts about cult leader Charles Manson & his Family

Shortly after midnight on August 9 1969, three people stormed into the LA home of heavily pregnant actress Sharon Tate and murdered her, her unborn child and four other people who were visiting at the time.

It would later emerge that the killers were members of a cult run by a charismatic and dastardly character named Charles Manson.

Called the Manson Family, their brutal acts signified for many the dark side of the hippie culture that had blossomed in the 1960s, particularly in California. Their crimes heralded the end of an era of hope, and ushered in a much darker era of the American psyche.

On the 50th anniversary of the Tate murders, and with the killings playing a significant role in the forthcoming Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, here are nine things you might not know about Manson and his followers: