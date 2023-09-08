YouTube is quickly becoming a favoured avenue for creatives to showcase their talents. Other than long-form video essays or viral trends, content creators on the platform look to fictional movies and series. One of those is the local comedy, The Girl’s Trip. The series follows a group of six friends who plan a trip to Cape Town. Drama ensues as they jump hurdles to make their much-needed holiday happen.
The series is a women-by-women production starring a number of creatives, including recently crowned winner of The Masked Singer Holly Rey in her acting debut.
“I was a little bit nervous about it because I'm a singer. I haven't really acted before but I was really excited to try something new and different.”
Known as “The Sparkly Besties”, Holly is the fun-girl in the clique. After she had been given a script for the character's direction, Holly helped develop more details to nuance her. This included her behaviour based on being a newly married young woman with a love of the “soft life”. She would even wear a gigantic ring to The Girl's Trip set to capture her character's boisterous energy.
Holly Rey talks acting debut and her ultimate location for a girl’s trip
Multitalented singer shares her current journey and upcoming album
Image: Instagram/ Holly Rey (Picture by: Mr V-Ntage)
Image: Supplied
“I'm definitely the life of the party in my friendship group. I am always ready for a good time. I'm not such a big drinker. She's very much into the champagne though,” said Holly.
Looking forward to more roles, Holly is keen to take on a role that represents real women.
“It has to be something important that represents the realness and rawness of being a real woman. I think I'd love to do anything like that.”
Image: Supplied
Much like her character, Holly shared that Cape Town is hands down a favoured location for a girl's trip.
“I think there's a lot to do in Cape Town. There's a lot of things to do like drinking wine,” she said.
Holly is planning to drop a new project in September titled 3AM that was inspired by a peak time for party heads.
“Also, I wrote a lot of the music at 3am. I went through a really bad heartbreak and music was my solace. I spent a lot of late nights making music.”
