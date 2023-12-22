Be merry if you can — and be kind to those who can't
I remember deciding to spend Christmas Day alone in my Pinetown flat, watching The Godfather trilogy with a bowl of biltong and ice-cold Castles, says writer
22 December 2023 - 08:10
I’m knee-deep in the Christmas spirit. I’m walking around whistling Christmas carols in the mall and fighting the urge to randomly yell, “Joy to the world!” Anyone who knows me knows that this is uncharacteristic. I’ve never been Ebenezer Scrooge, but for most of my life I’ve never understood the fuss...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.