Astrology
The year ahead: what the stars have in store for 2024
It's the year of planetary abundance: make sure you get yours
29 December 2023 - 06:45
At last! The Aquarian Age is with us, urging each of us to find our uniqueness. There have never been this many opportunities. As of now, we get to explore, expand, succeed and smile. It’s an extraordinary time to be alive...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.