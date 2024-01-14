The rise of a new breed of women directors
Golden Globe nominees, Greta Gerwig and Celine Song, are shaking up Hollywood with Barbie's 'fun feminism' and Past Lives' deeply personal drama. Margaret Gardiner catches up with them
14 January 2024 - 00:00
As always in early January, Hollywood's who's who turned out for the first award ceremony of the year, the Golden Globes. This year, the nominations list featured more female directors than usual with Justine Triet, director of Anatomy of a Fall, winning Best Screenplay and Best Non-English-Language Film. Two female directors, Greta Gerwig and Celine Song, were nominated for Best Director, but lost to Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.