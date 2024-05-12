Lifestyle

Disabled Miss SA entrant gets support from thousands

12 May 2024 - 00:02
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Laura Wagner-Meyer is not statuesque. Her spine is severely curved, her body does not fill out a normal bikini and her legs are not traditionally shapely — yet she has her heart set on becoming the next Miss South Africa. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Style Awards: celebrating SA’s finest The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. ‘I am on cloud nine’ — Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert is engaged Lifestyle
  3. As fabulous as ever, Zozibini Tunzi dishes on what she's up to post-Miss ... Lifestyle
  4. South Africa’s Ndavi Nokeri is a hot favourite at Miss Universe Pageant TshisaLIVE
  5. Zozibini Tunzi 2.0: Beauty queen dishes on her foundation, dealing with racism ... Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Prospects bleak for overpriced 2024 Honda CR-V Lifestyle
  2. Disabled Miss SA entrant gets support from thousands Lifestyle
  3. Mmusi, Gayton, Bantu and more: ‘What I learned from my mother’ Lifestyle
  4. I had a massage in Africa: #luxe at two lodges in Limpopo's Waterberg Travel
  5. Your Weekly Stars May 13-19 Health & Sex

Latest Videos

‘I would like to shake hands with Bongani Zungu’: Bernard Parker on the Arena ...
'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...