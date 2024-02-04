Lenny Henry gets deeply personal in ‘Three Little Birds

Inspired by his own family’s immigration, the comedian's new movie tells a story of struggle with humour and humanity

Sir Lenny Henry was born in 1958 in the English Midlands town of Dudley, the son of Windrush immigrants from Jamaica. His Afro-Caribbean roots would become a rich source of material for the comedy routines that he would create in the 1970s and 1980s, which made him one of the nation’s most beloved and respected funny men. Now, they’ve also provided the source material for his most personal project yet...