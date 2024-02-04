Lenny Henry gets deeply personal in ‘Three Little Birds
Inspired by his own family’s immigration, the comedian's new movie tells a story of struggle with humour and humanity
04 February 2024 - 00:00
Sir Lenny Henry was born in 1958 in the English Midlands town of Dudley, the son of Windrush immigrants from Jamaica. His Afro-Caribbean roots would become a rich source of material for the comedy routines that he would create in the 1970s and 1980s, which made him one of the nation’s most beloved and respected funny men. Now, they’ve also provided the source material for his most personal project yet...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.