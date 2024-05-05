Getting short on conspiracy theories

Fake news may be a load of old cobblers, but it’s far more entertaining than Showmax or Mzansi soapies

“This is a conspiracy! That’s what this is! One big damn conspiracy! And everyone’s in on it!” Unless you’ve been held captive in a Utah basement by a bunch of militant Mormons for the past 40 years, you probably recognise this as a line from arguably the greatest movie made in the last 30 years, The Shawshank Redemption...