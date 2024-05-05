Getting short on conspiracy theories
Fake news may be a load of old cobblers, but it’s far more entertaining than Showmax or Mzansi soapies
05 May 2024 - 00:00
“This is a conspiracy! That’s what this is! One big damn conspiracy! And everyone’s in on it!” Unless you’ve been held captive in a Utah basement by a bunch of militant Mormons for the past 40 years, you probably recognise this as a line from arguably the greatest movie made in the last 30 years, The Shawshank Redemption...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.