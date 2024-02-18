Deborah Bell and Brett Murray reflect on intense emotions about SA
The latest exhibitions by Brett Murray and Deborah Bell have been influenced by Covid's impact on their psyche: In Brood, there's a pull towards the intimacy of family and in Mother Land, a sense of homecoming
18 February 2024 - 00:00
On either side of Keyes Avenue, in what has become a central hub for the Joburg art scene (First Thursdays — a celebration of the local art scene — are held there at the start of each month), two well respected and socially conscious artists, Brett Murray and Deborah Bell, are on show at the Everard Read and Circa galleries respectively. They both express, in their different ways, intense emotions about South Africa...
