SPOTLIGHT | Mad Max's Furiosa origin story; Mariana van Zeller returns to dark places; 'Hitman' provides laughs
'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' thunders onto screens; renowned journalist back for more 'Trafficked' episodes on DStv; Glen Powell stars as a fake assassin in romantic comedy
Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more.
This week Spotlight covers George Miller’s highly anticipated action prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, a fake assassin finding true love, and an interview with award-winning video journalist Mariana van Zeller about the fourth season of the National Geographic series Trafficked.
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, on at cinemas, IMAX and DBox is the new instalment in the popular high octane action series. Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy), previously portrayed as an adult by Charlize Theron in Fury Road, is a child of desolation at its centre, who grabs you by the throat and doesn't let go. She battles her way through tyrants, fighting tirelessly for dominance in a quest for revenge, and to get home. Also starring Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke, this take-no-prisoners storytelling is a rush, which deserves to be seen on the biggest cinema screen you can find.
Acclaimed journalist and correspondent Mariana van Zeller returns to National Geographic (DStv 181) with more episodes in Trafficked: Underworlds, which digs deeper into the criminal underworlds of SA and the African continent. She infiltrates the dark economy of black-market assassins, taxi violence, sextortion, and migrant and primate smugglers, investigating truths that are far more disturbing than fiction. Don’t miss Spotlight’s interview with this filmmaker in a season which started on May 23 at 9pm.
In Hitman, loosely based on a true story of a philosophy teacher living a double life, a fake hitman finds himself falling for a woman who has sought his services against her abusive husband. Director Richard Linklater (School of Rock, Dazed & Confused) casts talented duo Glen Powell and Adria Arjona in a film which will leave cinema-goers roaring with laughter. Look out for the interview with Linklater.
Competition giveaway: merchandise & hampers to win
Spotlight has exclusive prizes up for grabs:
- Movie merchandise from Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is available to win.
- Win a hamper courtesy of National Geographic Channel 181 on DStv, which is celebrating the release of Trafficked: Underworlds.
For full competition details and questions, head over to the Spotlight South Africa Facebook page, and DM your answers and contact details by May 30 2024.
Terms and conditions apply.
Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driver’s licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight South Africa on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.