SPOTLIGHT | New 'Bridgerton' season streaming; Planet of the Apes universe extended; Showmax movie feast

This week’s episode of Spotlight looks in on Bridgerton’s third season, another visit to the Planet of the Apes universe, and a bouquet of streaming movies to look forward to.

The esteemed members of the Ton return for another season of love, drama and plenty of high teas in Bridgerton, streaming on Netflix. This season sees Penelope’s search for true love intensify, while Colin turns on the charm after she gives him the cold shoulder. Spotlight covers the season premiere’s glamorous royal celebration party with Lady Dunbury (Ajoa Andoh) in attendance as well as an exclusive interview around what fans can expect this season.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, on at cinemas and IMAX, is a standalone sequel to War for the Planet of the Apes. The next instalment of this popular franchise picks up 300 years after the reign of Caesar, and humans have been reduced to a feral state. A young ape goes on a journey that will lead him to question everything he has been taught. Director Wes Ball, best known for The Maze Runner films, has cast Freya Allan (The Witcher), alongside Lydia Peckham, Owen Teague and others. A visually arresting action thriller, it is best enjoyed on the big screen.

If you missed the Barbenheimer spectacle, or feel ready to enjoy it again, you can now see the award-winning Oppenheimer from legendary director Christopher Nolan as part of May releases on Showmax. The film which turned the world pink in 2023, Barbie, is also arriving, featuring the delightful antics of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The younger crowd can look forward to Trolls Band Together from May 16, when they go all out on a family rescue mission. The feast of movies to stream in May also includes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Retribution, Fast Charlie and many more.

Don’t miss Spotlight’s segment on exciting movies coming up, including Joker: Folie À Deux (October 4); Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut with a suspense thriller Blink Twice (August 23), and a dark, sinister event unfolding during a concert in the M Night Shyamalan film, Trap (August 2).