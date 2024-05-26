Glen Powell has paid his dues and found stardom in 'Hit Man'
Powell stars as a mild-mannered professor moonlighting as an undercover operative who has to play the roles of a slew of offbeat characters to make arrests
26 May 2024 - 00:00
Glen Powell is more than just a handsome actor with amazing abs. He also wrote and stars in Hit Man, a romantic action comedy produced and directed by Richard Linklater, which launches on Netflix on June 7. ..
