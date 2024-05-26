Ziza Muftic’s ‘Singing in Tongues’

Ziza Muftic’s third studio album, Singing in Tongues, is a tribute to the power and beauty of the human voice in all its permutations

Croatian-born vocalist, pianist, composer and music teacher Ziza Muftic has recorded and performed with some of the best South African musicians around. Her music is a fusion of European (Balkan, Western and Eastern European musical traditions) and some South African musical styles. Muftic recently released her third studio album, Singing in Tongues. We spoke to her about her musical journey...