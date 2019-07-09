The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

OUTFIT INSPIRATION | 8 ways to wear a bold hue, head to toe

Refresh your wardrobe with sharp tailored separates worn as bold columns of colour. Here's everything you need to shop the look

07 July 2019 - 00:00 By Sahil Harilal
Look 1, inspired by Andrew GN.
Look 1, inspired by Andrew GN.
Image: Getty Images and supplied

LOOK 1

Runway inspiration: Andrew GN

Get the look for less: David Jones blazer R599 Woolworths • Trousers R350 Edgars • Boots R1,799 Aldo

Look 2, inspired by Balenciaga.
Look 2, inspired by Balenciaga.
Image: Getty Images and supplied

LOOK 2

Runway inspiration: Balenciaga

Get the look for less: Shirt R449 Mango • Trousers R949 Mango • Stilettos R1,299 Steve Madden 

Look 3, inspired by Carolina Herrera.
Look 3, inspired by Carolina Herrera.
Image: Getty Images and supplied

LOOK 3

Runway inspiration: Carolina Herrera

Get the look for less: Country Road trousers R1,299 Woolworths • Jacket R1,399 Forever New •Mules R909 Aldo

Look 4, inspired by Balenciaga.
Look 4, inspired by Balenciaga.
Image: Getty Images and supplied

LOOK 4

Runway inspiration: Balenciaga

Get the look for less: Boots R2,800 Ted Baker • Trousers R350 Edgars • Country Road knit R699 Woolworths

Look 5, inspired by Carolina Herrera.
Look 5, inspired by Carolina Herrera.
Image: Getty Images and supplied

LOOK 5

Runway inspiration: Carolina Herrera

Get the look for less: Pumps R4,100 Pretty Ballerinas • Witchery blouse R1,499 Woolworths • Necklace R50 MRP

Look 6, inspired by Hugo Boss.
Look 6, inspired by Hugo Boss.
Image: Getty Images and supplied

LOOK 6

Runway inspiration: Hugo Boss

Get the look for less: Pumps R2,400 Ted Baker • Knit jersey R170 MRP • Trousers R799 Poetry 

Look 7, inspired by Stella McCartney.
Look 7, inspired by Stella McCartney.
Image: Getty Images and supplied

LOOK 7

Runway inspiration: Stella McCartney

Get the look for less: Project jacket R350 MRP • Trousers R180 MRP • Sneakers R399 Foschini

STOCKISTS

Aldo 

Edgars

Forever New 

Foschini

Mango 

MRP 

Poetry 

Pretty Ballerinas 011-325-5411

Steve Madden

Ted Baker 011-883-3803

Woolworths

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Outfit inspiration: 8 looks that prove neutrals are ANYTHING but boring

Spice up a neutral winter wardrobe by mixing hues ranging from ivory and tan to fawn and chocolate. Here's everything you need to shop the look
Lifestyle
2 months ago

OUTFIT INSPIRATION | Channel the spirit of the '70s this winter

Team graphic prints, easy silhouettes and a carefree attitude for a mod take on this nostalgic fashion trend
Lifestyle
3 months ago

SHOPPING | Must-have accessories that'll spice up your winter outfits

From drop earrings to leopard-print boots, these accessories will transform your look
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2019 Durban July The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. 3 celebs whose Durban July looks got slated by the internet fashion police The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Best & worst dressed celebs on the BET Awards blue carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. SOCIALS | In the VIP marquees with celebs at the Durban July 2019 Lifestyle
  5. Who wore it best: Somizi vs Billy Porter The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

JMPD officer pins woman down.
Incredible footage of two leopards fighting while prey escapes
X