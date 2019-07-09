OUTFIT INSPIRATION | 8 ways to wear a bold hue, head to toe
Refresh your wardrobe with sharp tailored separates worn as bold columns of colour. Here's everything you need to shop the look
LOOK 1
Runway inspiration: Andrew GN
Get the look for less: David Jones blazer R599 Woolworths • Trousers R350 Edgars • Boots R1,799 Aldo
LOOK 2
Runway inspiration: Balenciaga
Get the look for less: Shirt R449 Mango • Trousers R949 Mango • Stilettos R1,299 Steve Madden
LOOK 3
Runway inspiration: Carolina Herrera
Get the look for less: Country Road trousers R1,299 Woolworths • Jacket R1,399 Forever New •Mules R909 Aldo
LOOK 4
Runway inspiration: Balenciaga
Get the look for less: Boots R2,800 Ted Baker • Trousers R350 Edgars • Country Road knit R699 Woolworths
LOOK 5
Runway inspiration: Carolina Herrera
Get the look for less: Pumps R4,100 Pretty Ballerinas • Witchery blouse R1,499 Woolworths • Necklace R50 MRP
LOOK 6
Runway inspiration: Hugo Boss
Get the look for less: Pumps R2,400 Ted Baker • Knit jersey R170 MRP • Trousers R799 Poetry
LOOK 7
Runway inspiration: Stella McCartney
Get the look for less: Project jacket R350 MRP • Trousers R180 MRP • Sneakers R399 Foschini
STOCKISTS
Pretty Ballerinas 011-325-5411
Ted Baker 011-883-3803