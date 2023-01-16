Margot Robbie has played some iconic characters with iconic styles but for some reason she just can’t seem to carry that baton to her own personal style. Missing the mark a number of times, Margot’s stylist Kate Yong usually dresses more laid back stars such as Jennifer Lawrence and Selena Gomez. This is also the approach with Margot, but she goes the extra mile in this Valentino red look at one of the Babylon premiere nights.
Bonang Matheba, Thabsie and Margot Robbie: Best and worst dressed
See who is kicking off the year in style and who should be left in 2000
Image: Supplied/ Trevor Stuurman
With awards season coming in, many of our celebs are taking the red carpet by storm. Whether it is for top notch awards shows or exquisite parties, here is a selection of the very best celebs who are an absolute inspiration for a new year and new you wardrobe.
BONANG MATHEBA
It is high time we started seeing Bonang Matheba grace more international red carpets because these looks are bigger than our small events.
Keeping with her long-standing relationship with the talented Gert-Johan Coetzee, Bonang sports a slinky strapless Ankara gown topped with a colourful beaded shoulder necklace.
While the ensemble would have been great with oversized shades in a neon colour that matches details from her outfit, Bonang stays true to her sleek style with understated shades that don’t take away from the look.
She did not tone it down at the Big Brother Titans event, rocking an all-black outfit. The look has an overall trendy vibe with the leather harkening back to Y2K aesthetics and everyone’s favourite opera gloves. She also finds a smart way to sport some of her Steve Madden collaboration pieces without it being a boring advertisement for her work.
IDRIS AND SABRINA ELBA
Now that Kanye and Kim have officially dethroned themselves as the most stylish couple, the world needs new stars to look up to. It would seem Idris and Sabrina are more than happy to carry that baton, turning a number of co-ordinate looks of late.
Their recent appearance at a Gucci autumn/winter runway show was evidence of this. The 1970s- inspired suit finally gets a well told retelling with Idris. Rather than the overpowering boxy fits everyone loves at the moment, his is tailored to compliment his build. The teal colour works beautifully with his skin tone.
Sabrina is equally magical in a green and red chevron print coat with white lace-up boots.
THABSIE
She can record a summer hit but when it comes to fashion it would seem the summer is also a walk in the park for Thabsie. This daring white co-ord is a great outfit for a summer event. The top allows her to embrace her body while the shorts accentuate her curves without being too extreme. It is simple yet still modern. A memorable outfit in her fashion history that catches her effortless approach to style.
MJ RODRIGUEZ
In the past few years, comfort has played a big role in how we all dress. Opting for oversized pieces, puffy sneakers and even breaking the gender binaries for clothing that works for our individual needs. While it has been a struggle to find outfits that embrace the comfort ushered in by others, there have been attempts to translate this on the red carpet, but none quite like this Balmain gown have captured it.
Styled by Micah McDonald, MJ’s look is a refreshing welcome to the bodycon dresses that usually take the red carpet by storm. Resembling an oversized bow, the minimal styling allows for the old Hollywood glam that MJ opted for to shine. The gold accessories highlight the royal blue colour all while still making it a striking look no matter where she takes a close-up.
BEACH REPORT
NKULEY MASEMOLA
Summer is certainly not over and we are still on the lookout for all the stars who are showing us how to dress up for their coastal fun. Serving it from the beat to the boat shoes, Nkuley rocks a laid-back look with loafers. We love the cable knit that can easily work in or out of the water depending how you dress it up or down. Definitely something we should all have in our closets.
WORST
MARGOT ROBBIE
Image: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage
Margot Robbie has played some iconic characters with iconic styles but for some reason she just can’t seem to carry that baton to her own personal style. Missing the mark a number of times, Margot’s stylist Kate Yong usually dresses more laid back stars such as Jennifer Lawrence and Selena Gomez. This is also the approach with Margot, but she goes the extra mile in this Valentino red look at one of the Babylon premiere nights.
While the gown is meant to swallow the wearer and gives a fun backless moment, it says nothing about Margot other than she loves to be on the red carpet so why not dress up like it anyway. Hopefully we can see more of her style when we get closer to the Barbie movie red carpet events that might inspire both Margot and Kate to try campy, daring or modern ensembles that reflect her style.
