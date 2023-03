Paris-inspired style? Check! H&M's AW23 collection is très fabulous

This is something model Jill Kortleve — who stars in the film as tourist — soon discovers when she pops in to Brasserie Hennes for a coffee. To her delight, she's treated to an impromptu fashion show as a parade of famous faces strut the cobbled streets around the cafe, all decked out in the best of H&M's AW23 range.

Directed by Bardia Zeinali, the film features models Jordan Barrett and Paloma Elsesser, creator-couple Young Emperors and influencer twins Molly and Reese Blutstein. Watch it below and keep eye out for fashion icon Naomi Campbell, who delivers a show-stopping performance.

“It was a pleasure to work with H&M on this film inspired by a city so close to my heart. Great fashion should be for everyone, and it's amazing to see this campaign champion that,” says Campbell.