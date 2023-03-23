Paris-inspired style? Check! H&M's AW23 collection is très fabulous
H&M's tongue-in-chic film, 'Brasserie Hennes', is packed with famous faces and fashion inspiration. Watch it now
Paris is famed for its glorious architecture, decadent pastries and, above all, for the stellar fashion sense of its inhabitants. In fact, it would be fair to say that each street in the romantic city is like a runway.
This fanciful notion has been brought to life by H&M, which has created a tongue-in-chic film to promote its Paris-inspired autumn/winter 2023 collection. With it, the brand invites you to take a seat at Brasserie Hennes, a fictional cafe where your café au lait will be served with a generous helping of style inspiration.
This is something model Jill Kortleve — who stars in the film as tourist — soon discovers when she pops in to Brasserie Hennes for a coffee. To her delight, she's treated to an impromptu fashion show as a parade of famous faces strut the cobbled streets around the cafe, all decked out in the best of H&M's AW23 range.
Directed by Bardia Zeinali, the film features models Jordan Barrett and Paloma Elsesser, creator-couple Young Emperors and influencer twins Molly and Reese Blutstein. Watch it below and keep eye out for fashion icon Naomi Campbell, who delivers a show-stopping performance.
“It was a pleasure to work with H&M on this film inspired by a city so close to my heart. Great fashion should be for everyone, and it's amazing to see this campaign champion that,” says Campbell.
H&M's AW23 range is the embodiment of Parisian style, featuring stunning, interchangeable winter staples. Chic mini skirts, sharp overcoats and boots — from western to knee-high — are some of the standout pieces you can look forward to adding to your wardrobe.
Warm tones of oranges, reds and burgundy harmonise with check-on-check styling, and personality shines through the collection with sparkling accessories, macro tote-style bags and chunky, expressive knits.
This article was sponsored by H&M.