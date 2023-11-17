Country Road spotlights sustainable luxury at new V&A Waterfront store
With the eco-chic design of this flagship concept store, the brand is targeting a 5-star Green Star interior certification from the Green Building Council SA
Country Road has reimagined luxury retail with the opening of its chic new store at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Every carefully considered detail of the 993m2 space is intended to enhance the customer experience, while celebrating the brand's commitment to responsible design and sustainability.
“On our journey towards sustainability, purpose is embedded in everything we do; from the way we design our products, source our materials, build our stores and connect with our communities,” says Elle Roseby, MD of Country Road, an upmarket Australian label sold locally by Woolworths. “Seeing this new store open, we know that this purpose has truly been brought to life in the most beautiful way.”
With this flagship concept store, the brand is targeting a 5-star Green Star interior certification from the Green Building Council SA — a prestigious rating that showcases excellence in building healthy, environmentally responsible spaces.
In addition to being sustainably minded, the interiors of this store are incredibly stylish: the overall look and feel takes inspiration from and is intended to reflect Cape Town's stunning scenery, says Alicia Buffinton, head of store design for Country Road.
“Our choice of materials focused highly on their inherent sustainability credentials, and we looked to source local materials, where possible,” says Buffinton. “We included tiles that are locally manufactured; our flooring contains responsibly sourced timber and low-emission plywood; and the wall coverings contain a high percentage of post-consumer recycled materials. In addition, the lighting design is based on energy reduction and supplied and installed locally.”
The end result is a store that's as inviting as it is exciting, says Sharon Armstrong, editor of The Edit, who had the opportunity to explore the space during the grand opening. “It’s impressive that a retail store, especially in the fashion space, is targeting a 5-star Green Star interior certification,” she says.
Roy Bagattini, group CEO of Woolworths, says this is a milestone on a transformational path in sustainability advocacy which began more than 50 years ago: “Country Road’s new flagship store brings to life how we seek ways to do better and think bigger, to meet our aspiration of being one of the world’s most responsible retailers.”
“Two years ago, we shared our new Good Business Journey strategy, called Vision 2025+, which outlined an ambitious set of sustainability goals for 2025 and beyond that have been designed to really stretch and challenge ourselves,” says Bagattini. “For us, sustainability is not only about minimising and mitigating the negative impacts of what we collectively do; it’s about actively giving back more than we take, and is one of the biggest responsibilities of our time.”
Country Road’s new store is now open in the V&A Waterfront, weekdays and weekends from 9am to 9pm. It houses the brand's complete range including fashion for men, women and children as well as homeware.
This article was sponsored by Country Road.