Country Road spotlights sustainable luxury at new V&A Waterfront store

Country Road has reimagined luxury retail with the opening of its chic new store at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Every carefully considered detail of the 993m2 space is intended to enhance the customer experience, while celebrating the brand's commitment to responsible design and sustainability.

“On our journey towards sustainability, purpose is embedded in everything we do; from the way we design our products, source our materials, build our stores and connect with our communities,” says Elle Roseby, MD of Country Road, an upmarket Australian label sold locally by Woolworths. “Seeing this new store open, we know that this purpose has truly been brought to life in the most beautiful way.”

With this flagship concept store, the brand is targeting a 5-star Green Star interior certification from the Green Building Council SA — a prestigious rating that showcases excellence in building healthy, environmentally responsible spaces.

In addition to being sustainably minded, the interiors of this store are incredibly stylish: the overall look and feel takes inspiration from and is intended to reflect Cape Town's stunning scenery, says Alicia Buffinton, head of store design for Country Road.