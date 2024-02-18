South African model hits the runway at New York Fashion Week
All the way from Polokwane, Wilhrisca Britz strutted her stuff for US and local designers
18 February 2024 - 00:00
Polokwane model Wilhrisca Britz has had a busy New York Fashion Week (NYFW), having modelled for several auxiliary runway shows, including ones by renowned New York couturier Evan Hirsch and South African designer Onwaba Mleve of Zazi Fashion...
