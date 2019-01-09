RECIPE | Salami pizza pinwheel pops
No knead to make your own dough; these tasty pizzas are made with store-bought puff pastry
09 January 2019 - 09:47
Makes: 12
Ingredients:
1 x 400g roll ready-made puff pastry, defrosted
90ml (6 tbsp) tomato passata or napolitana sauce
200g salami, sliced
100g mozzarella cheese, grated
1 large egg, beaten
5ml (1 tsp) dried mixed herbs
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 200°C.
- On a lightly floured surface, roll the pastry out to a rectangle about 40 x 30cm.
- Using the back of a large spoon, spread the tomato passata over the pastry, leaving a 1cm border around the edges.
- Arrange the salami in an even layer on top of the tomato and sprinkle the grated cheese on top.
- Roll the pastry up as tightly as possible, so it looks like a Swiss roll.
- Refrigerate for about 15 minutes. U
- sing a sharp knife, slice the pastry roll into 12 equal discs.
- Place the discs on a lightly greased baking tray, leaving space in between to expand. Brush each pinwheel with beaten egg and sprinkle dried herbs on top.
- Bake for about 15 minutes or until puffed and golden brown.
- Cool on a wire rack.
- When they are cool enough to handle, if desired, insert the pointed end of a kebab stick into the side of each pinwheel to make savoury lollies.