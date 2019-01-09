Food

RECIPE | Salami pizza pinwheel pops

No knead to make your own dough; these tasty pizzas are made with store-bought puff pastry

09 January 2019 - 09:47 By Raphaella Frame-Tolme
Salami pizza pinwheel pops.
Image: Sean Calitz

Makes: 12

Ingredients:

1 x 400g roll ready-made puff pastry, defrosted

90ml (6 tbsp) tomato passata or napolitana sauce

200g salami, sliced

100g mozzarella cheese, grated

1 large egg, beaten

5ml (1 tsp) dried mixed herbs

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C.
  2. On a lightly floured surface, roll the pastry out to a rectangle about 40 x 30cm.
  3. Using the back of a large spoon, spread the tomato passata over the pastry, leaving a 1cm border around the edges.
  4. Arrange the salami in an even layer on top of the tomato and sprinkle the grated cheese on top.
  5. Roll the pastry up as tightly as possible, so it looks like a Swiss roll.
  6. Refrigerate for about 15 minutes. U
  7. sing a sharp knife, slice the pastry roll into 12 equal discs.
  8. Place the discs on a lightly greased baking tray, leaving space in between to expand. Brush each pinwheel with beaten egg and sprinkle dried herbs on top.
  9. Bake for about 15 minutes or until puffed and golden brown.
  10. Cool on a wire rack.
  11. When they are cool enough to handle, if desired, insert the pointed end of a kebab stick into the side of each pinwheel to make savoury lollies. 

