RECIPE | Moroccan vegetable soup
Spices, chillies and a can of chickpeas turn an ordinary veg soup into a delicious one. This soup tastes even better if made the day before serving
23 June 2019 - 00:00
Serves: 6-8
Ingredients:
15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil
1 large onion, finely chopped
2 sticks of celery, sliced
Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon
2 red chillies, seeded and finely sliced
10ml (2 tsp) ground cumin
5ml (1 tsp) turmeric
5ml (1 tsp) ground cinnamon
15ml (1 tbsp) tomato puree
2 litres vegetable or chicken stock
1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes
1 large potato, cut into large chunks
1 medium butternut, peeled, cut into chunks
1 x 400g can chickpeas
8 spinach leaves, torn off the stalk
1 red pepper, roasted, peeled and cut into chunks, optional
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
30ml (2 tbsp) parsley, finely chopped
Method:
- In a large, heavy- based saucepan, heat the oil then add the onion, celery, lemon zest and chilli. Cook till onion is golden brown.
- Add the cumin, turmeric and cinnamon and cook for 1-2 minutes to release the flavours before adding the purue and stock. Bring to a simmer.
- Add the tomatoes, potato and butternut. Cook for 45 - 60 minutes.
- Add the chickpeas, spinach leaves, red pepper and seasoning and allow the soup to return to the boil until heated through. Stir through the lemon juice and serve sprinkled with parsley.