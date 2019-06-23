Food

RECIPE | Moroccan vegetable soup

Spices, chillies and a can of chickpeas turn an ordinary veg soup into a delicious one. This soup tastes even better if made the day before serving

23 June 2019 - 00:00 By Hilary Biller
Moroccan vegetable soup.
Image: Christoph Hoffman

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients:

15ml (1 tbsp) olive oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 sticks of celery, sliced

Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon

2 red chillies, seeded and finely sliced

10ml (2 tsp) ground cumin

5ml (1 tsp) turmeric

5ml (1 tsp) ground cinnamon

15ml (1 tbsp) tomato puree

2 litres vegetable or chicken stock

1 x 400g can chopped tomatoes

1 large potato, cut into large chunks

1 medium butternut, peeled, cut into chunks

1 x 400g can chickpeas

8 spinach leaves, torn off the stalk

1 red pepper, roasted, peeled and cut into chunks, optional

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

30ml (2 tbsp) parsley, finely chopped

Method:

  1. In a large, heavy- based saucepan, heat the oil then add the onion, celery, lemon zest and chilli. Cook till onion is golden brown.
  2. Add the cumin, turmeric and cinnamon and cook for 1-2 minutes to release the flavours before adding the purue and stock. Bring to a simmer.
  3. Add the tomatoes, potato and butternut. Cook for 45 - 60 minutes.
  4. Add the chickpeas, spinach leaves, red pepper and seasoning and allow the soup to return to the boil until heated through. Stir through the lemon juice and serve sprinkled with parsley.

