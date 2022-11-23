Did you know that a "gin" made without the essential juniper berry can't be called a gin?
Find out this and much more at Saturday's G&T Festival, which celebrates the fav South African tipple. It all takes place at the gorgeous Victoria Yards venue, an inner-city development demonstrating that bringing life back to the city really works.
Apart from the opportunity to learn more about the drink and enjoy some of this country's best and handcrafted gins, it’s your chance to taste the top-quality version that's handmade in the heart of Victoria Yards, at the picturesque Primal Spirits Distillery.
The fest promises an array of gin tastings and pairings, good music for the perfect vibe courtesy of top-shelf DJs and delectable eats thanks to stalls serving a variety of street foods.
It's your opportunity to have fun and meet the gin makers and merchants behind some of South Africa's finest brands.
When: November 26 from 11am to 8pm
Where: Victoria Yards, 16 Viljoen Street, Lorentzville, Johannesburg
How much: Tickets cost R200 per person, but if you book for four the price is R180, so best you gather friends and family. See quicket.co.za
Now here’s a good tonic for the weekend
Meet the makers, dance to the beat and enjoy delicious eats at the G&T Festival at Victoria Yards on Saturday
Image: Supplied
Did you know that a "gin" made without the essential juniper berry can't be called a gin?
Find out this and much more at Saturday's G&T Festival, which celebrates the fav South African tipple. It all takes place at the gorgeous Victoria Yards venue, an inner-city development demonstrating that bringing life back to the city really works.
Apart from the opportunity to learn more about the drink and enjoy some of this country's best and handcrafted gins, it’s your chance to taste the top-quality version that's handmade in the heart of Victoria Yards, at the picturesque Primal Spirits Distillery.
The fest promises an array of gin tastings and pairings, good music for the perfect vibe courtesy of top-shelf DJs and delectable eats thanks to stalls serving a variety of street foods.
It's your opportunity to have fun and meet the gin makers and merchants behind some of South Africa's finest brands.
When: November 26 from 11am to 8pm
Where: Victoria Yards, 16 Viljoen Street, Lorentzville, Johannesburg
How much: Tickets cost R200 per person, but if you book for four the price is R180, so best you gather friends and family. See quicket.co.za
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
Survive Black Friday spending sprees with these plummy pink cocktails
Three delicious Wildeberg wines you can pair with meat, curry or seafood
Three smooth red wines to go perfectly with your feast
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos