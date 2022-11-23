Food

Now here’s a good tonic for the weekend

Meet the makers, dance to the beat and enjoy delicious eats at the G&T Festival at Victoria Yards on Saturday

23 November 2022 - 15:04
Hilary Biller Columnist
Get your groove on at Saturday's G&T Festival.
Get your groove on at Saturday's G&T Festival.
Image: Supplied

Did you know that a "gin" made without the essential juniper berry can't be called a gin?

Find out this and much more at Saturday's G&T Festival, which celebrates the fav South African tipple. It all takes place at the gorgeous Victoria Yards venue, an inner-city development demonstrating that bringing life back to the city really works.

Apart from the opportunity to learn more about the drink and enjoy some of this country's best and handcrafted gins, it’s your chance to taste the top-quality version that's handmade in the heart of Victoria Yards, at the picturesque Primal Spirits Distillery.

The fest promises an array of gin tastings and pairings, good music for the perfect vibe courtesy of top-shelf DJs and delectable eats thanks to stalls serving a variety of street foods.

It's your opportunity to have fun and meet the gin makers and merchants behind some of South Africa's finest brands.

When: November 26 from 11am to 8pm

Where: Victoria Yards, 16 Viljoen Street, Lorentzville, Johannesburg

How much: Tickets cost R200 per person, but if you book for four the price is R180, so best you gather friends and family. See quicket.co.za

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Survive Black Friday spending sprees with these plummy pink cocktails

Sipping plummy pink cocktails is the best antidote for surviving Black Friday spending sprees.
Lifestyle
8 hours ago

Three delicious Wildeberg wines you can pair with meat, curry or seafood

Situated right up against the Franschhoek Mountains, the small farm of Wildeberg is on the edge of the southeastern corner of the Cape’s venerable ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Three smooth red wines to go perfectly with your feast

Shorter days and longer cooler nights means it’s time to savour some heart-warming red wines
Lifestyle
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I’m learning to have space for grace and forgiveness’, says Katlego Maboe Lifestyle
  2. Ronaldo, Beckham: Unforgettable hairstyles in soccer history The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. NDUMISO NGCOBO | My first attempt at fiction writing is straining my sanity and ... Lifestyle
  4. Treasure trove loading: H&M Home to open first stand-alone store in SA Home & Gardening
  5. LV ad helps push Ronaldo past 500-million followers mark on Insta Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK
ANC announces top six nominees ahead of elective conference