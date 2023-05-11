This Mother's Day, dine out on Fish with a Story
Five Cape restaurants highlight sustainable fish in their special meals on offer this weekend in partnership with ABALOBI's Fish with a Story initiative
1. SEVRUGA, V&A Waterfront
Experience a seafood extravaganza. Head to the hustle and bustle of the V&A to soak up the waterfront views and fresh ocean air while sipping a chilled glass of Cape wine at Sevruga Restaurant. The carefully crafted menu showcasing Fish with a Story will please all seafood fanatics (and plant-based foodies are equally well catered for).
Click here to book a table.
2. THE GRANARY CAFE, The Silo Hotel, V&A Waterfront
Enjoy the culinary magic of executive chef Veronica Canha-Hibbert (a firm ABALOBI supporter) and her talented team in the sanctuary of the Silo Hotel. The Granary Cafe boasts panoramic views of the mountain and harbour; an architectural masterpiece that's a celebration of art, style and design.
Click here to book a table.
3. TRYN at Steenberg
Dedicated to Steenberg's 17th century founder Catharina Ras, or Tryn as she was known to her nearest and dearest; a contemporary restaurant with fabulous food to match her free and feisty spirit. Steenberg executive chef Kerry Kilpin has flown the ABALOBI flag fiercely since their inception. At Tryn, she takes her culinary skills to the next level, featuring an abundance of fresh ingredients, honest flavours and intuitive service. Known for adding a touch of Asian and Middle Eastern flair to her classically prepared food, she enlivens the familiar with exciting twists and flavour combinations to delight all palates.
Click here to book a table.
4. SPIER WINE FARM, Stellenbosch
If you haven't ventured to Spier, treat your family to this spectacular wine farm steeped in history. Spoilt for choice of eateries, there's the Spier Hotel restaurant, Vadas Smokehouse and Bakery or for a more relaxed bite, the Farm Cafe. Their chefs have the pick of the best seasonal vegetables to harvest from the kitchen garden. Their meats are sourced from Farmer Angus and their conscious seafood offering ABALOBI. What's not to love?
Click here to book a table.
5. MOUNT NELSON, Cape Town
The iconic pink lady is nestled between the slopes of Table Mountain and the vibrant city. The “Nellie” has a vintage heart and innovative spirit, and features pioneering gastronomy with local roots. New executive chef George Jardine is reshaping the gastronomic experience at the Mount Nelson while continuing to showcase exquisite South African ingredients from local producers including Fish with a Story from small-scale fishers.
Click here to book a table.
For more information on ABALOBI's Fish with a Story initiative, visit the website.