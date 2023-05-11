Food

This Mother's Day, dine out on Fish with a Story

Five Cape restaurants highlight sustainable fish in their special meals on offer this weekend in partnership with ABALOBI's Fish with a Story initiative

11 May 2023 - 08:02 By Staff Reporter
Sustainable fish from Sevruga Restaurant.
Sustainable fish from Sevruga Restaurant.
Image: Supplied

1. SEVRUGA, V&A Waterfront

Experience a seafood extravaganza. Head to the hustle and bustle of the V&A to soak up the waterfront views and fresh ocean air while sipping a chilled glass of Cape wine at Sevruga Restaurant. The carefully crafted menu showcasing Fish with a Story will please all seafood fanatics (and plant-based foodies are equally well catered for).

Click here to book a table.

The Granary Cafe at the Silo Hotel.
The Granary Cafe at the Silo Hotel.
Image: Supplied

2. THE GRANARY CAFE, The Silo Hotel, V&A Waterfront

Enjoy the culinary magic of executive chef Veronica Canha-Hibbert (a firm ABALOBI supporter) and her talented team in the sanctuary of the Silo Hotel. The Granary Cafe boasts panoramic views of the mountain and harbour; an architectural masterpiece that's a celebration of art, style and design.

Click here to book a table.

A feast awaits at Tryn at Steenberg.
A feast awaits at Tryn at Steenberg.
Image: Supplied

3. TRYN at Steenberg

Dedicated to Steenberg's 17th century founder Catharina Ras, or Tryn as she was known to her nearest and dearest; a contemporary restaurant with fabulous food to match her free and feisty spirit. Steenberg executive chef Kerry Kilpin has flown the ABALOBI flag fiercely since their inception. At Tryn, she takes her culinary skills to the next level, featuring an abundance of fresh ingredients, honest flavours and intuitive service. Known for adding a touch of Asian and Middle Eastern flair to her classically prepared food, she enlivens the familiar with exciting twists and flavour combinations to delight all palates.

Click here to book a table.

Wine and dine at Spier Wine Farm.
Wine and dine at Spier Wine Farm.
Image: Supplied

4. SPIER WINE FARM, Stellenbosch

If you haven't ventured to Spier, treat your family to this spectacular wine farm steeped in history. Spoilt for choice of eateries, there's the Spier Hotel restaurant, Vadas Smokehouse and Bakery or for a more relaxed bite, the Farm Cafe. Their chefs have the pick of the best seasonal vegetables to harvest from the kitchen garden. Their meats are sourced from Farmer Angus and their conscious seafood offering ABALOBI. What's not to love?

Click here to book a table.

Chef George Jardine from the Mount Nelson is cooking up sustainable fish.
Chef George Jardine from the Mount Nelson is cooking up sustainable fish.
Image: Supplied

5. MOUNT NELSON, Cape Town

The iconic pink lady is nestled between the slopes of Table Mountain and the vibrant city.  The “Nellie” has a vintage heart and innovative spirit, and features pioneering gastronomy with local roots. New executive chef George Jardine is reshaping the gastronomic experience at the Mount Nelson while continuing to showcase exquisite South African ingredients from local producers including Fish with a Story from small-scale fishers. 

Click here to book a table. 

For more information on ABALOBI's Fish with a Story initiative, visit the website. 

Fish with a Story is powered by ABALOBI.
Fish with a Story is powered by ABALOBI.
Image: Supplied

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Impress your mom with a home-baked cake

There's nothing like a home-baked cake to spoil her this Mother's Day. Hilary Biller selects five of her favourites.
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Homemade with love: Easy edible gift ideas for Mother's Day

Use these recipes to make your mom a present that's as thoughtful as it is tasty
Lifestyle
2 years ago

IN PICS | Bakers honour their moms with bread art - it's blooming gorgeous

Inspired by the bread art trend, we thought it would be fun to put a foodie spin on the classic Mother's Day gift of a bunch of flowers.
Lifestyle
3 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'You don't know whether they are half-mad after drinking it': school governing ... Food
  2. RECIPE | It's a weekend for scones and cream — even if you aren't a royalist Food
  3. Chloe Bailey shines on Disney blue carpet in a Gert-Johan Coetzee original Lifestyle
  4. Cyril skips Charles but SA stars with diamond and Pretty Yende Lifestyle
  5. H&M meets French haute couture in head-turning Mugler collection The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

WATCH | SIU, Hawk, police brief parliament on Eskom corruption
Prime leaves 'after taste' in SA’s mouth