This Mother's Day, dine out on Fish with a Story

5. MOUNT NELSON, Cape Town

The iconic pink lady is nestled between the slopes of Table Mountain and the vibrant city. The “Nellie” has a vintage heart and innovative spirit, and features pioneering gastronomy with local roots. New executive chef George Jardine is reshaping the gastronomic experience at the Mount Nelson while continuing to showcase exquisite South African ingredients from local producers including Fish with a Story from small-scale fishers.

For more information on ABALOBI's Fish with a Story initiative, visit the website.