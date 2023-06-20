Food

Here are the 100 best restaurants in the world

21 June 2023 - 11:40 By Kate Krader and Will Farley

The best restaurant in the world is Central in Lima. The dynamic tasting menu restaurant from chef Virgilio Martinez features ingredients from Peru’s diverse landscape, from potatoes sourced from of the heights of the Andes mountains to sea urchin from the ocean and notes the latitude of each dish. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. The rise of court flow: why prison baes Nandipha and Thabo love to slay The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Cancer warnings on beer, wine in Ireland spark industry alarm Lifestyle
  3. Nomzamo, Gabrielle Union, Robot Boii: best and worst dressed of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Doctor Khumalo, Lazy Makoti make list of first celebs on 'Masked Singer' Lifestyle
  5. Shaka goes to brunch Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Angry Diepsloot residents block roads in protest to crime
'Let's bring this war to an end': Ramaphosa on Ukraine-Russia conflict