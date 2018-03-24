Fitness
Poles aren't just for exotic dancers, but fitness fanatics too
Pole dancing is demanding and painful at first, but once you get the hang of it, you're hooked, writes Claire Keeton
25 March 2018 - 00:00
Poles aren't just for exotic dancers, but fitness fanatics too
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.