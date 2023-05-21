Health & Sex

Can’t sleep? These 'boring' podcasts might be the cure

23 May 2023 - 09:52 By Tim Loh

Benjamin Boster was driving in a car with his boss, trying to relay an exciting anecdote, when he discovered his main talent as a storyteller lies elsewhere...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Queen B celebrates getting her bubbles back Lifestyle
  2. Feathers, fynbos and finery at De Hoop's new luxury villa Travel
  3. Did wife’s ‘cringey moments’ steer KWV’s hand? Lifestyle
  4. IN PICS | Power to the billionaire's bronze bust bonanza Lifestyle
  5. ‘Real Housewives’ really caught on in South Africa Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
'Dr Nandipha no longer deserves a SA passport, should be revoked': Home affairs ...