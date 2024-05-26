With over a dozen restaurants on board, offering a wide range of tantalising cuisine options, leaving the ship with a few extra kilograms will be inevitable. Just under half are complimentary, and the rest are speciality dining venues which charge an additional fee.
Norwegian Cruise Line’s popular “freestyle Cruising concept ensures that guests are not restricted to specific dinner times in the main dining rooms, like most other cruise lines. Instead, they can decide when they want to eat and with whom. This worked well for our unpredictable schedules. Strict dress codes are not implemented either.
Solo travellers are welcomed with open arms, with studio staterooms tailored for single occupancy, as well as activities and events designed to connect solo guests. I spoke to fellow travellers who were loyal to NCL for this very reason.
The Norwegian Dawn will be undergoing an extensive refurbishment later this year, whereafter it will return to SA in December. So, if the idea of combining the leisure of cruise travel with the excitement of safari adventures appeals to you, then go ahead and book your cabin.
BLOB Norwegian Dawn sails from x to SA in dates tbc. leave a few lines here please waiting for info from PR. Thanks. For more information, see ncl.com.
• Essop was hosted by NCL.
Cruising
From islands to game drives: southern cruising on the Norwegian Dawn
Safaris and cruises may not be natural bedfellows, but on a voyage from Mauritius to the SA coast, Sarah Essop discovers a unique synergy between the two
Image: Sara Essop
The solitary elephant continued to quench his thirst greedily, oblivious to his audience in the safari vehicle. We had observed him at close range for a while and were about to set off in search of more wildlife in Addo Elephant National Park when a herd of elephants came thundering from the bushes, making their way towards the waterhole.
Pachyderms of varying ages and sizes jostled with each other for a space at the pond, including a little baby weaving between her mamma’s legs, as the solitary fellow slunk away. For me, a seasoned safari-goer, it was a scene I had witnessed many times. Yet, the excitement on the vehicle was palpable as this was no ordinary safari. It was a port excursion with Norwegian Cruise Line’s African cruise and many of my companions had not been to SA, let alone on safari, before this trip.
Dubbed the cruise safari, this type of vacation is ideal for those who want to tick an African safari off their bucket list but find it daunting to co-ordinate one by themselves. Considering that many of SA’s major cities are located along the coast, and within easy drives of prominent game reserves, this makes them ideal for the safari cruise. Add Réunion Island with its volcanoes and rainforests, and Madagascar with its lemurs, and the itinerary becomes even more alluring.
Image: Sara Essop
Image: Sara Essop
We boarded the Norwegian Dawn in Port Louis, Mauritius, after three blissful days of basking in the serenity of the island. Our first port of call was Réunion, where we travelled to Piton de la Fournaise, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, which erupts several times a year. A traditional Créole lunch ensued before we bid adieu to the island and returned to our ship.
Unfortunately, a health scare before we'd boarded — the ship was later given the all-clear — had delayed the departure from Mauritius, meaning our second destination, Madagascar, had to be omitted from the itinerary. We headed on to Richards Bay in SA, where safari options included Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Park, the oldest proclaimed nature reserve in Africa; Thula Thula Private Game Reserve, of conservationist Lawrence Anthony fame, and Isimangaliso Wetland Park, SA’s first Unesco World Heritage site.
Our journey continued to Gqeberha, where Addo Elephant National Park was but one of several game reserve options, and Mossel Bay, where visitors were spoilt for choice too. Rhinos, buffaloes, zebras, hippos and baboons, all elicited exclamations of wonder wherever we went. Of course, all these ports included options for those who weren’t there for the safaris as well.
Image: Sara Essop
The cruise culminated in Cape Town, which, though devoid of safari allure like its predecessors, adequately compensated with its kaleidoscope of other attractions.
Safaris and cruises may not be natural bedfellows, but we discovered that there is actually a unique synergy between the two — combining the excitement of spotting wildlife during the day with the calming effect of sailing between ports by night. While a safari cruise cannot offer the same level of intimacy and depth as a dedicated safari expedition, it does offer guests a tantalising preview of the wonders that await in the wild and whets the appetite for future safaris.
Cruising between safaris is also often more affordable than a stand-alone safari, and more convenient, by virtue of guests only having to unpack once while visiting multiple destinations.
Image: Sara Essop
Despite being one of the smaller and older ships in the NCL fleet, the Norwegian Dawn did have some advantages, such as a more communal atmosphere that allowed passengers to build closer connections with each other and the ability to dock at smaller ports inaccessible to larger vessels.
Our fellow passengers were mainly Brits and Americans, followed by Australians. Engaging in lively conversations post-port excursions, I found myself heartened by animated accounts of their first wildlife encounters. For a South African, it was wonderful to see my country through fresh eyes.
Sea days were never dull on the ship, with a plethora of hosted activities and entertainment as well as on-board facilities. And when I felt the need to unwind and rejuvenate, the Mandara Spa beckoned with its soothing thermal facilities and skilled masseuses.
Image: Sara Essop
Image: Sara Essop
With over a dozen restaurants on board, offering a wide range of tantalising cuisine options, leaving the ship with a few extra kilograms will be inevitable. Just under half are complimentary, and the rest are speciality dining venues which charge an additional fee.
Norwegian Cruise Line’s popular “freestyle Cruising concept ensures that guests are not restricted to specific dinner times in the main dining rooms, like most other cruise lines. Instead, they can decide when they want to eat and with whom. This worked well for our unpredictable schedules. Strict dress codes are not implemented either.
Solo travellers are welcomed with open arms, with studio staterooms tailored for single occupancy, as well as activities and events designed to connect solo guests. I spoke to fellow travellers who were loyal to NCL for this very reason.
The Norwegian Dawn will be undergoing an extensive refurbishment later this year, whereafter it will return to SA in December. So, if the idea of combining the leisure of cruise travel with the excitement of safari adventures appeals to you, then go ahead and book your cabin.
BLOB Norwegian Dawn sails from x to SA in dates tbc. leave a few lines here please waiting for info from PR. Thanks. For more information, see ncl.com.
• Essop was hosted by NCL.
Image: Sara Essop
Image: Sara Essop
Image: Sara Essop
THE SHIP IN NUMBERS
Image: Sara Essop
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Keeping up with Lloyiso's travel diary
Doctors driving from London to Cape Town reject new car deal after getting stuck in Nigeria
Reimagined Cape Grace offers an elegant city escape
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos