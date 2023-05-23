Considering solar? Here's why your roof direction matters
With Standard Bank's innovative home efficiency platform, LookSee, you can calculate the optimal position to place solar panels to get the most light
As load-shedding and unexpected power outages continue to affect SA households, many homeowners are looking to rooftop solar installations to secure their power supply and protect themselves against escalating electricity prices. However, not all roofs are created equal when it comes to solar panel installations.
Thanks to Standard Bank's integrated home efficiency platform, LookSee, you can understand your roof’s solar potential with its free Solar Score.
“Few homeowners realise that the direction the various sides their roof face can have a significant impact on the effectiveness and efficiency of their solar system,” says LookSee's executive head, Marc du Plessis.
That is why LookSee.co.za developed SA’s first online solar score for residential properties, to help homeowners easily understand the solar-generation potential of their roofs.
Ideal conditions
In SA, the ideal roof direction for solar panels is north facing. This is because the sun moves across the sky from east to west, with the highest point being north at noon. When solar panels face north, they capture sunlight throughout the day, which maximises their power output.
If your roof faces east or west, you can still install solar panels and generate electricity, but you probably won't produce as much as you would with a north facing roof. East-facing roofs will receive more sunlight in the morning, while west-facing roofs will receive more sunlight in the afternoon and evening.
Homeowners with flat roofs have more flexibility in choosing the direction for their solar panels. A flat roof allows you to install solar panels at any angle and facing any direction. In this case, it's best to consider any nearby obstructions that may cast shadows on your panels. You’ll also need to be prepared to pay a little more for the frames and supporting structures.
Roof sides facing a southerly direction are not optimal for solar panels as they receive limited direct sunlight.
Free roof assessment
If you’re not keen on finding a compass to figure out the direction the sides of your roof face, the LookSee solar score is just for you.
This easy-to-use system only requires you to enter your physical address and click on the “Get my Solar Score” button. The system will generate a three-dimensional grid of the house and analyse it against a variety of factors that influence the solar generation of the panels.
These include the direction, slope and available roof area on optimal panes; radiant power from sunlight; and shady conditions from surrounding buildings or vegetation.
“The LookSee solar score is the first of its kind to provide this level of insight into SA's residential properties — helping homeowners take the guesswork out of their solar decisions. Not only do we provide a score on the home, we also reveal valuable information such as usable roof area, usable days of sunlight, energy generation potential and how much you can save on your electricity bill.”
The LookSee solar score is available for most of SA’s large metros with sectional title properties excluded. Sectional titles and more cities and towns will be added during 2023.
This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.