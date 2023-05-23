Considering solar? Here's why your roof direction matters

As load-shedding and unexpected power outages continue to affect SA households, many homeowners are looking to rooftop solar installations to secure their power supply and protect themselves against escalating electricity prices. However, not all roofs are created equal when it comes to solar panel installations.

Thanks to Standard Bank's integrated home efficiency platform, LookSee, you can understand your roof’s solar potential with its free Solar Score.

“Few homeowners realise that the direction the various sides their roof face can have a significant impact on the effectiveness and efficiency of their solar system,” says LookSee's executive head, Marc du Plessis.

That is why LookSee.co.za developed SA’s first online solar score for residential properties, to help homeowners easily understand the solar-generation potential of their roofs.

Ideal conditions

In SA, the ideal roof direction for solar panels is north facing. This is because the sun moves across the sky from east to west, with the highest point being north at noon. When solar panels face north, they capture sunlight throughout the day, which maximises their power output.

If your roof faces east or west, you can still install solar panels and generate electricity, but you probably won't produce as much as you would with a north facing roof. East-facing roofs will receive more sunlight in the morning, while west-facing roofs will receive more sunlight in the afternoon and evening.