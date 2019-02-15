If you've got a UFO obsession & R50k for rent, we've got a Jozi house for you

For a mere R50,000 a month you could live like an alien – or at least live in a house shaped like a UFO.

The iconic “UFO” house in Roodepoort, Johannesburg, is up for rent and the owners are looking for serious bidders.

If this sounds alien to you, a drive to Johannesburg’s West Rand is all you need to get a glimpse of the disc-shaped building on the side of the Kloofendal koppie.

The 650m² home was completed in 1993 by engineer Harry Visser who lived there with his wife, Ria. The house was first put on the market in 1994 for R3m and again in 1998 for R4.5m, but they were not ready to sell it.