Travel

Competition

WIN R500 | Can you name the Swiss city where you'll find La Jonction?

La Jonction is the point where the Rhône and Arve rivers converge in Switzerland. Name the city where you can witness this natural phenomenon and you could win a cash prize

04 October 2020 - 00:00 By Elizabeth Sleith

After announcing that SA's borders would open from October 1, the government waited until the last day of September — this Wednesday — to reveal which countries would be okayed for leisure travel.

The list of "nos" is long, and not surprisingly includes the UK and US, both of which have us on their "no" lists too, so no real devastation there. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'The school of Tito in full force' - LOL! Nando's throws shade at 'national ... Food
  2. Did KitKat miss the mark with their limited edition milk tart chocolate? Food
  3. This device delivers 'the closest thing to a female orgasm for men' Health & Sex
  4. Nomcebo Zikode reveals she was ready to give up on life before 'Jerusalema' Lifestyle
  5. Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu is serving 'yummy mummy' goals on Instagram Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...