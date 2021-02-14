My Travelling Life

Club Med VP on how to avoid the crowds when travelling

Olivier Hannaert, VP of Club Med Southern Africa, tells us about the the group's new price-conscious offerings — and where he’s going first

Working in tourism, before Covid I travelled at least once a month for business reasons. Last year taught us all to be resilient by switching to a home office and video-conference routines. It also gave us the perfect opportunity to spend time with our families and make the most of the place we call home. I am ready for a new normal.



I spent lockdown in Johannesburg. If I could have picked anywhere, my first choice would have been somewhere warm and with varied opportunities for great outdoor activities. SA has had a very strict lockdown, which proved effective in somewhat flattening the curve, yet I would not have minded occasional tee time on the green. The last place I visited before the world shut down was Club Med Val Thorens Sensations in France, where we went skiing...